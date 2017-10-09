“Before a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron today, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise visit to a small company that’s providing crucial optical recognition technology for the iPhone X,” Chris O’Brien writes for VentureBeat.

“Eldim, based near the Normandy town of Caen, has been making various types of display technology for more than 30 years,” O’Brien writes. “More recently, this has evolved into making components that allow for ‘optical analysis of angular characteristics.’ Apparently, a version of this technology is one of the critical components being used in the new Face ID system for the iPhone X.”

“Local reporters were invited to tag along for the visit, which they documented on Twitter and blog posts,” O’Brien writes. “Eldim CEO Thierry Leroux told reporters that working with Apple was ‘an incredible adventure,’ but added that there have also been huge technical challenges over the years. ‘For us, it was a little like sending someone to the moon,’ Leroux told reporters. Cook responded, ‘It’s great what you have done for us.’ The visit was no doubt a thrill for Eldim’s 42 employees. It was also likely a diplomatic move by Cook, who is scheduled to meet with Macron at 4:15 p.m. CET today.”

