“According to trade-in site Gazelle.com’s general manager, Yanyan Ji, the most recent iPhone model drops as much as $100 in value after the new iPhone is released, and previous models can drop between 10 and 20 percent, depending on consumer response,” Sarah Jacobsson Purewal and Rick Broida report for CNET.

“If you have a backup phone — or can borrow one — sell your phone right now. If that’s not an option, some sites (including Gazelle) give you a grace period of up 30 days before you send in your phone,” Purewal and Broida report. “You’ll get the most money for your phone if it’s in tip-top shape, but you’ll still do well if it’s in ‘good’ condition: No cracks in the screen, no big dents or scratches in the casing, no water damage and everything is working well (the phone turns on and holds a charge).”

Option 1: Sell it yourself: Selling your iPhone by yourself will net you the most profit, but it can be risky.

– Craigslist

– eBay

Option 2: Trade it in.

– Apple’s Trade Up program: iPhone 7 – $325; iPhone 7 Plus – $375

– Best Buy Trade In: iPhone 7 (128GB) on Sprint, jet-black, good condition: $214; iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) on Sprint, silver, good condition: $252

– Gazelle: iPhone 7 (256GB), flawless condition: Up to $375; iPhone 7 Plus (256GB), flawless condition: Up to $420

– Nextworth: iPhone 7 (128GB), silver, Verizon: $315; iPhone 7 Plus (256GB), gold, unlocked: $350

