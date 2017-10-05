“If you have a backup phone — or can borrow one — sell your phone right now. If that’s not an option, some sites (including Gazelle) give you a grace period of up 30 days before you send in your phone,” Purewal and Broida report. “You’ll get the most money for your phone if it’s in tip-top shape, but you’ll still do well if it’s in ‘good’ condition: No cracks in the screen, no big dents or scratches in the casing, no water damage and everything is working well (the phone turns on and holds a charge).”
Option 1: Sell it yourself: Selling your iPhone by yourself will net you the most profit, but it can be risky.
– Craigslist
– eBay
Option 2: Trade it in.
– Apple’s Trade Up program: iPhone 7 – $325; iPhone 7 Plus – $375
– Best Buy Trade In: iPhone 7 (128GB) on Sprint, jet-black, good condition: $214; iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) on Sprint, silver, good condition: $252
– Gazelle: iPhone 7 (256GB), flawless condition: Up to $375; iPhone 7 Plus (256GB), flawless condition: Up to $420
– Nextworth: iPhone 7 (128GB), silver, Verizon: $315; iPhone 7 Plus (256GB), gold, unlocked: $350
MacDailyNews Take: As always, check the current prices for your iPhone among all of the top trade-in options as they can change frequently.