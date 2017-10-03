More sad news in a week full of sad news: Rock legend Tom Petty has died at age 66.

The singer was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest in his home in Malibu, California. He was later taken off life support after it was determined that he had no brain activity.

On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty.

He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.

He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends. – Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, on behalf of the family

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently completed a summer tour last Monday with three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. The tour marked the band’s 40th anniversary.

As the news of his death begins to spread, Petty’s albums began ascending to the top of Apple iTunes’ charts.

Currently on Apple iTunes’ Top 200 Albums Chart:

1. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Greatest Hits

4. Tom Petty – Wildflowers

6. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Anthology: Through the Years

10. Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever

19. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Damn the Torpedoes (Deluxe Version)

27. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – The Live Anthology

33. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Damn the Torpedoes

34. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Into the Great Wide Open

45. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Southern Accents

55. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

60. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hard Promises

64. The Traveling Wilburys – The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1 (Remastered)

75. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hypnotic Eye

96. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Long After Dark

119. The Traveling Wilburys – The Traveling Wilburys Collection (Remastered)

128. Tom Petty – Highway Companion

135. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Pack Up the Plantation: Live!

153. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – She’s the One (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture)

174. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Echo