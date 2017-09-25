“If you’ve been following tech for a while, you know that rumors about Apple building a TV ran rampant for years,” Nilay Patel writes for The Verge. “teve Jobs fueled the fire by telling his biographer that he’d ‘cracked it’ right before he died, and Tim Cook spent 18 months saying TV was an area of ‘intense interest’ in 2011 and 2012.”

“But after all that, the only TV products Apple’s ever produced are a series of Apple TV boxes and a couple of extremely middling reality shows,” Patel writes. “The HD flat panel business just never made any sense for Apple at the time: it’s a cutthroat, low-margin business, it’s impossible to fully own the interface because consumers plug so many things into their TVs, and the upgrade cycle is glacial compared to phones and even laptops… But after reviewing the new Apple TV 4K, I think it’s time to rethink some of those assumptions. A combination of changing habits around TV consumption, new technology, and consumer confusion means that there’s a big opening for Apple to upend the entire TV market.”

“One of the biggest and longest-standing issues in the living room: you want to run the TV display at a refresh rate of 24Hz when you watch 24fps movies, but animating a user interface at 24Hz looks like garbage. Apple and others deal with this issue by running everything at 60Hz, but that creates visual issues for 24fps movies — kind of silly because you buy all this stuff to watch movies, not menu animations. There are endless forum threads about adjusting TV settings to handle the motion problems that come with playing 24fps video at 60Hz,” Patel writes. “So, what if Apple made a TV with ProMotion that dynamically adjusted the refresh rate for the content being displayed, just like the iPad Pro? It would run at 120Hz on the homescreen and in games, slow down to 24Hz to display movies and TV perfectly, and ramp up again when you hit the home or Siri button to bring up the interface again. And live sports apps like NFL Sunday Ticket and MLB At Bat could run at 60Hz for smoother motion…”

