“If you’ve felt like the last few macOS releases have been a little light, High Sierra won’t change your mind,” Andrew Cunningham writes for Ars Technica. “That’s not because there’s nothing here but because most of Apple’s development work this time around went into under-the-hood additions and updates to foundational technologies. Changing filesystems, adding external graphics support, adding support for new image compression formats, and updating the graphics API to support VR are all important, and none of them are small tasks. But the UI doesn’t change, apps get only minor updates (when they get them at all), and multiple features continue to be more limited than their iOS counterparts. ”

“Updates like Mountain Lion and El Capitan have drawn comparisons to Snow Leopard for focusing on refinement rather than features, but High Sierra is the closest thing we’ve gotten to a ‘no new features’ update in years,” Cunningham writes. “High Sierra is so similar to Sierra in so many ways that it’s honestly pretty hard to tell them apart.”

“What’s here in High Sierra is fine. I just wish that there was more of it — or that what’s here felt even half as adventurous as what’s happening on the iPad,” Cunningham writes. “Has there been a year, ever, where iOS took a year off to focus on foundational technologies, leaving the rest of the UI and the vast majority of the apps mostly untouched? No. iOS 11 gets just as many foundational tweaks as High Sierra, but it also added things to most of the major first-party apps; completely rethought the iPad multitasking model; overhauled the Control Center, Notification Center, and lock screen; launched a whole new augmented reality platform; and swept away the last remnants of 32-bit support from the iOS codebase. iOS switched to APFS in a mid-year point update. The rate of change — largely beneficial change, not just change for change’s sake — doesn’t even compare.”

“High Sierra is by no means a bad update — at least, it won’t be after the bugs are ironed out and the features are finished — but it’s also invisible by design. High Sierra’s new filesystem and APIs provide the Mac with a stronger foundation than ever, and the slowly approaching death of 32-bit apps suggests that Apple wants to rip out some of the operating system’s legacy cruft,” Cunningham writes. “The stage has been set for a big, re-thought, flashy, forward-looking version of macOS. I hope we get it soon.

