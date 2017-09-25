“Apple is switching the default provider of its web searches from Siri, Search inside iOS (formerly called Spotlight) and Spotlight on the Mac,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch.

“Consistency is Apple’s main motivation given for switching the results from Microsoft’s Bing to Google in these cases,” Panzarino reports. “Safari on Mac and iOS already currently use Google search as the default provider, thanks to a deal worth billions to Apple (and Google) over the last decade. This change will now mirror those results when Siri, the iOS Search bar or Spotlight is used.”

“‘Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari,’ reads an Apple statement sent this morning.’We have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible,'” Panzarino reports. “As is expected with Apple now, searches and results are all encrypted and anonymized and cannot be attributed to any individual user. Once you click on the ‘Show Google results’ link, of course, you’re off to Google and its standard tracking will apply. Clicking directly on a website result will take you straight there, not through Google.”

