Montibus today announced the release and immediate availability of Suite for Pixelmator 2.0, an important update to their add-on suite for the Pixelmator image editor for macOS. Version 2.0 brings new brushes, shapes, gradients, and styles to the popular Pixelmator image editor, making it easier than ever for anyone to apply high-quality effects to their images.

Suite for Pixelmator will allow any user to improve their photos, giving them a professional look. The app’s over 1800 stylish brushes allow anyone to paint special effects over their images, while the over 600 shapes can be used as elements for text decorations, birthday greetings, invitations, and much more. The included 550 gradients give more depth to photos, allowing users to emphasize details in their photos, and the 100 styles help make images more vivid.

“Suite for Pixelmator has been a popular add-in for Pixelmator ever since its debut in 2016. We designed the app to work hand-in-hand with Pixelmator, making it easy to bring out the best in images created with the popular image editor,” says Montibus General Manager, Laurynas Zilinskas, in a statement. “Now, version 2.0 of our suite brings even more great brushes, shapes, gradients, and styles to the app. Users will find new tools to help them bring out the best in their photos and other images.”

Features:

* Over 1800 stylish brushes (Version 2.0 includes 112 new brushes)

* Over 600 shapes (100 new shapes in this version)

* 550 gradients (50 new gradients included in version 2.0)

* 100 styles (10 new styles)

Pixelmator users can use any of the add-ins to help them create their images with just a few clicks. Select the category of add-in you wish to use, then double-click on the desired item to use it. The appropriate custom palette will open in Pixelmator. Brushes, gradients, shapes, and styles can be previewed by using the arrow keys and the spacebar on the Mac keyboard.

The app offers a wide variety of elements to use with Pixelmator. Brush types include detail, element, floral, painting, sketching, skin and hair, and texture brushes. Gradients include minimal, photo, shape, silver and gold, skin tone, and vintage gradients. Every add-in brings something new to an image.

Shapes included in Suite for Pixelmator include activity, animal, decoration, floral, playful, and sport shapes. No matter what the theme, the app likely includes just the shape needed to complete an image. In addition, several styles are included among the add-ins, including abstract, shape, simple, and text styles.

The brushes, shapes, gradients, and styles can be used in any combination, allowing users to experiment with various components to obtain just the right look for any image. Users can tune and harmonize color solutions, while using brush effects to give unusual and dazzling results.

Device Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.10 or later

* Compatible With macOS High Sierra

* 64-bit processor

* 32.3 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Suite for Pixelmator 2.0 is US$9.99 (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through Apple’s Mac App Store in the Graphic & Design category.

Source: Montibus