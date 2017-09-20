“You can tell from the numerous improvements iOS 11 brings to HomeKit that the standard has evolved into a core component of Apple’s smartphone operating system,” Volker blogs for Elgato. “Bluetooth-based accessories respond much quicker to user commands, and automation becomes much more powerful through presence detection and refined options for timers and conditions.”

“Users of Eve Energy and other Eve accessories will notice this improved responsiveness immediately after updating their devices to iOS 11 and tvOS 11. Moreover, soon after iOS 11 launches, Elgato will publish firmware updates for certain sensor-based accessories (namely Eve Motion, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Light Switch), which will enable user commands and automation to be processed with minimal delay,” Volker writes. “Combined with iOS enhancements, Elgato’s firmware updates will benefit all respective Eve products, regardless of their purchase dates and product revisions etc.”

“Apple has invested a great deal of effort in refining timers, triggers and conditions, all of which expand the versatility of HomeKit-enabled accessories,” Volker writes. “Please note: Automation requires a home hub in the form of an Apple TV (fourth generation), an iPad with iOS 11, or the upcoming HomePod.”

Tons more, including many screenshots, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: This is an excellent primer for users of Apple Home app and HomeKit home automation devices or anyone thinking of starting to automate their homes. SEE ALSO:

