“Instead, those movies that you’ve purchased, stored in iCloud from your movie library, or synced from iTunes will now be accessible from the TV app,” Gil writes. “When you purchase movies and TV shows from iTunes, they are automatically synced in iCloud so you can watch them on all of your devices. A shortcut to every movie you’ve purchased will be in the TV app. You can then either stream or download the movie onto your device.”
“If you live in a country where the TV app is not available, you’re not out of luck,” Gil writes. “You can get the Video app back onto your iPhone or iPad if its gone missing…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Apple TV app lets you browse content from over 60 video services without switching from one app to the next. You’ll find movies and shows. Handpicked recommendations. And soon, live sports.
Apple’s TV app was first introduced in the U.S., but is now heading to seven more countries worldwide. First up are Canada and Australia which get the app later this month. The U.K., Germany, France, Norway, and Sweden will receive the TV app by the end of the year.