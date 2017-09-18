“If you’re wondering where your movies went, worry not. There’re still around. They’ve just moved to a new location,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “The Videos app you previously used to access your movies from is no longer available in countries where the TV app is available.”

“Instead, those movies that you’ve purchased, stored in iCloud from your movie library, or synced from iTunes will now be accessible from the TV app,” Gil writes. “When you purchase movies and TV shows from iTunes, they are automatically synced in iCloud so you can watch them on all of your devices. A shortcut to every movie you’ve purchased will be in the TV app. You can then either stream or download the movie onto your device.”

“If you live in a country where the TV app is not available, you’re not out of luck,” Gil writes. “You can get the Video app back onto your iPhone or iPad if its gone missing…”

Read more in the full article here.