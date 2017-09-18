“Apple will release the highly anticipated iOS 11 update tomorrow Tuesday, September 19th 2017,” Terry White blogs. “However, unlike previous iOS updates this one is likely to leave some of your apps behind.”

“Moving forward iOS will only work with 64bit enabled applications. iOS has grown and a 64bit architecture is a good thing,” White writes. “As iPhones and iPads continue to add more RAM these newer applications will be able to take advantage of the newer hardware.”

“Currently in iOS 10.x Apple has been warning you all along about apps that may not work in iOS 11,” White writes. “When You launch one of these older apps you sometimes get a message that states: ‘“This app will not work with iOS 11. The developer of this app will need to update it for compatibility.’ Other than those occasional warnings you can actually get a list of which ones iOS 11 will leave behind. Launch your Settings App and tap General->About->Applications to see your App Compatibility List.”

