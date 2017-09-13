MacDailyNews Take: The word “even” denotes that the reporter, herself, thinks the price is high and is therefore coloring her journalism with personal opinion. In other words: Bad reporting. Well, after all, it’s hardly surprising: “This in CNN.” Properly reported, the opening text should read: “If you want to buy Apple’s highly-anticipated iPhone X in the U.S., it will cost you from $999. If you live elsewhere, the price might be higher.”

“If you want to buy Apple’s highly-anticipated iPhone X in the U.S., you’ll have to shell out $999 for it,” Danielle Wiener-Bronner reports for CNN. “If you live elsewhere, you’ll have to pay even more.”

“Apple charges different prices for its devices from country to country, depending in part on taxes and how each local currency compares with the U.S. dollar,” Wiener-Bronner reports. “In some countries, like Canada and Japan, the iPhone X costs about $100 more than it does in the U.S. In other nations, like Italy and Ireland, the phone is over $400 more expensive than it is in the States. Apple analyst Gene Munster of Loup Ventures said that iPhones tend to cost between $50 and $300 more internationally.”

Wiener-Bronner reports, “Frank Gillett, an analyst at Forrester Research, pointed out that it’s hard to compare prices across countries not only because they include currency conversions and local taxes, but because the device’s true cost also depends on the average resident’s income.”

