“Twitter user Benjamin Geskin is best known for his many iPhone 8 mockups, but he also tries his hand at the occasional leak. This time around, he claims that wireless carrier O2 has confirmed to its staff that Apple’s iPhone 8 will be released on September 22nd,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “‘O2 have confirmed to staff members that iPhone 8 release date is 22nd September in stores,’ he tweeted.”

“History and common sense are likely all we need to figure out Apple’s release plans for the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 7s now that we know when Apple will announce them,” Epstein writes. “The company always holds its launch event in the middle of the week, and then preorders open that Friday (except for the time Apple decided not to accept preorders). With that in mind, a September 12th announcement would mean preorders will become available on Friday, September 15th.”

“We can also deduce that the actual release will take place one week later,” Epstein writes, “which places the iPhone 8 release date on Friday, September 22nd.”

O2 have confirmed to staff members that iPhone 8 release date is 22nd September in stores. pic.twitter.com/n1dfWl2S66 — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 30, 2017

Dow Jones: Apple will unveil its new iPhone lineup on September 12th https://t.co/xENYBW7kkZ pic.twitter.com/OtZ5gQdrRn — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 28, 2017



