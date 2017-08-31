“History and common sense are likely all we need to figure out Apple’s release plans for the iPhone 8, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 7s now that we know when Apple will announce them,” Epstein writes. “The company always holds its launch event in the middle of the week, and then preorders open that Friday (except for the time Apple decided not to accept preorders). With that in mind, a September 12th announcement would mean preorders will become available on Friday, September 15th.”
“We can also deduce that the actual release will take place one week later,” Epstein writes, “which places the iPhone 8 release date on Friday, September 22nd.”
MacDailyNews Take: We wish everyone the very best of luck on Preorder Night!