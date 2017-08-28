“Apple Inc. has scheduled a product announcement event on Sept. 12, according to people briefed on its plans, reinforcing expectations that the technology giant will release new iPhones and a smartwatch well ahead of the holiday shopping season,” Tripp Mickle and Drew FitzGerald report for the Wall Street Journal.

“The company is expected to unveil three iPhones, according to other people familiar with its plans,” Mickle and FitzGerald report. “Those include a showcase iPhone to mark the product’s 10th anniversary that is larger and pricier and features an edge-to-edge display and facial-recognition technology, as well as updates to the two iPhone 7 models that started selling last year.”

“In the past two years it has used San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, but people close to the company say it is aiming to use the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater on its new headquarters campus,” Mickle and FitzGerald report. “That headquarters, however, isn’t yet finished, and its construction timetable could affect the timing or location of the event, those people said.”

Read more in the full article here.