“Most of the claimed parts leaks to date have been for the iPhone 8, but there are a few photos purporting to be of iPhone 7s components,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “These include shots of the A11 chip destined for this year’s top-end iPhone, also reported to be used in the 7s.”

“A logic board photo sent to us by a source tallies with one posted earlier,” Lovejoy reports. “Benjamin Geskin tweeted a logic board photo which is an exact match for separate photos we’ve received, and is also consistent with past models.”

Lovejoy reports, “An A11 chip would give the 7s comparable performance to the iPhone 8, though it may have different specs in terms of other components, like RAM – and the flagship phone will of course have additional features like the expected face recognition and advanced augmented reality system.”

#iPhone7S Logic Boards Look like Apple A11 chip inside 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/sqKvKfTdbH — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 24, 2017



