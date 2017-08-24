“To put it more plainly: AccuWeather basically handed over its users exact locations — even when they opted out of providing location data — in the form of their router name and BSSID,” Carman reports. “These two data points can be traced to an exact location.”
“if you’re concerned about your privacy, you should probably ditch the AccuWeather app,” Carman reports. “Maybe stick with Apple’s default weather app, or pay for one, like Dark Sky, which makes its money off app purchases.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve said repeatedly before, during, and after this AccuWeather fiasco:
If you want a reliable go-to weather app, you only need one: Dark Sky.
In a nutshell: If you’re still using the AccuWeather app, delete it and go to the App Store get Dark Sky for $3.99 because it’s easily worth at least 10X as much.
