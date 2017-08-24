“AccuWeather doesn’t know how to issue a reassuring statement,” Ashley Carman reports for The Verge. “The company attempted to quell users’ concerns a day after security analyst Will Strafach published a blog post earlier this week explaining how the free iOS weather app collects users’ GPS coordinates, the name and BSSID (or MAC address) of their Wi-Fi router, and whether their device has Bluetooth turned on or off. AccuWeather sends this data to a company called Reveal Mobile, which sells the information to retailers with the promise of helping “understand the path of a consumer and where they go throughout the day.””

“To put it more plainly: AccuWeather basically handed over its users exact locations — even when they opted out of providing location data — in the form of their router name and BSSID,” Carman reports. “These two data points can be traced to an exact location.”

“if you’re concerned about your privacy, you should probably ditch the AccuWeather app,” Carman reports. “Maybe stick with Apple’s default weather app, or pay for one, like Dark Sky, which makes its money off app purchases.”

