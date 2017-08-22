“Almost one month after the HomePod’s firmware first began revealing tidbits about Apple’s upcoming smart speaker, the iPhone 8, and even the Apple Watch Series 3, today iHelp BR has a few more pieces of information on the setup process for the HomePod,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“Interestingly, the site noted that the data doesn’t come from HomePod firmware, but was discovered within the seventh iOS 11 beta, seeded to developers yesterday,” Broussard reports. “The new details suggest in broad strokes what users can expect when they first open their HomePod and sync it with an iPhone.”

Broussard reports, “Although HomePod lacks a W1 chip, the speaker will connect and pair with iOS devices in some capacity, and one new image discovered within the iOS 11 developer beta shows off a user interface similar to that of the AirPods pairing screen… Developer Guilherme Rambo has shared a video on Twitter that displays the setup process for the HomePod using an iPhone. There’s an option to choose a Siri voice followed by an authentication process, an option to share settings from other devices, and a menu to select the room where the HomePod is located.”

This is how the HomePod setup will look like on an iPhone. pic.twitter.com/SARqsYslL6 — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 22, 2017



Read more in the full article here.