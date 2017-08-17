“Say hello to macOS High Sierra, Apple’s newest operating system update for Macs,” Andrew O’Hara writes for iDownload Blog. “Whether you’re on an iMac or one of the Touch Bar-outfitted MacBook Pro models, there is a lot to love in this latest release of Apple’s desktop operating system.”

“This possibly may be the biggest macOS update to date, though not all of it is visible on the surface,” O’Hara writes. “We’ve been very impressed so far with macOS High Sierra.”

O’Hara writes, “Overall, it feels like a standout release that has reasons to exist beyond iOS, especially with Apple having put a lot of effort into optimizations for power users and pros that use their machines day in and day out.”



