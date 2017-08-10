“Prepaid card provider Green Dot ‘will perform several roles’ for Apple when the iPhone maker launches its P2P payments and Apple Pay Cash services in the US in September, Green Dot CEO Steven Streit has revealed during the company’s Q2 2017 earnings call,” Sarah Clark reports for NFC World.

Clark reports, “‘First, Green Dot will serve in the role of merchant of record that accepts credit and debit cards using Apple Pay to fund person-to-person money sending transactions’ Streit said. ‘Then, when users receive money in Apple Pay Cash, their money is securely kept in a Green Dot Bank-issued Apple Pay Cash account that is then available for the recipient to spend with Apple Pay in stores, in apps and on the web, or they can send it to someone else, or transfer to their bank account.”

