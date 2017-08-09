“Enterprise or consumer user, you probably take a lot of photos with your iPhone – that’s why it’s the most popular camera used on Flickr,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “What does macOS High Sierra’s Photos app bring you once you get those images to your Mac?”

“Reflecting its focus on photography, the company has worked quite hard to make the application even more useful than before,” Evans writes. “These include new editing, organizing, Live Photo editing, improvements to the People album and improved integration with third-party photo editing apps, like Photoshop or Pixelmator.”

“Available in the Filters pane, Apple is introducing a range of powerful new filters you can use to add a little style to your images,” Evans writes. “I think they are a little more effective than the existing choices.”

Much more in the full article here.