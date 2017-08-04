“Apple’s patent application for the technology, entitled ‘Displays With Adjustable Angles-of-View,’ was filed by the company on June 30, 2016, and made public on Thursday,” Wuerthele reports. “The patent discusses utilizing an ‘electrically controllable filter’ to selectively polarize the screen controllable by the user.”
“It does not appear that the innovation is an attachable filter like previous privacy solutions,” Wuerthele reports. “Rather, the display itself has the needed technology integrated, in a series of substrate layers.”
MacDailyNews Take: That would obviously be every useful, as anyone who’d ever been on a crowded subway train can tell you. Plus, it would fit very nicely with Apple’s dedication to users’ privacy!