“Apple is working on a way to allow users to control when they want a narrow field of view on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac screen to maintain privacy and limit the amount of users who can see what’s being presented,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“Apple’s patent application for the technology, entitled ‘Displays With Adjustable Angles-of-View,’ was filed by the company on June 30, 2016, and made public on Thursday,” Wuerthele reports. “The patent discusses utilizing an ‘electrically controllable filter’ to selectively polarize the screen controllable by the user.”

“It does not appear that the innovation is an attachable filter like previous privacy solutions,” Wuerthele reports. “Rather, the display itself has the needed technology integrated, in a series of substrate layers.”

