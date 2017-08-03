“Apple’s stake in U.S. government securities as of June, up from $41.7 billion as of last September, puts it ahead of Israel, Mexico and the Netherlands, according to Treasury data released last month, which tracks up to May of this year,” Balakrishnan reports. “With $20.1 billion in short-term Treasury securities and $31.35 billion in long-term marketable Treasury securities, Apple still falls far below countries like China and Japan, which hold over a trillion dollars in U.S. government debt each — which has caused considerable hand-wringing in Washington.”
Balakrishnan reports, “Still, Apple is way above other big companies like Amazon, which owns less than $5 billion in U.S. government or agency securities combined, according to regulatory filings.”
The full list of the top 25 major foreign holders of U.S. Treasury securities and Apple here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple literally can’t spend/invest their cash fast enough; even with all of those buybacks and dividend payments, the mountain just keeps on growing! File this under “Nice Problems.”