“If Apple were a foreign country, CEO Tim Cook might have considerable political clout in the United States,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC. “That’s because the tech giant owns $52.6 billion in U.S. Treasury securities, which would rank it among the top 25 major foreign holders, according to estimates from the Treasury Department and Apple’s SEC filings released Wednesday.”

“Apple’s stake in U.S. government securities as of June, up from $41.7 billion as of last September, puts it ahead of Israel, Mexico and the Netherlands, according to Treasury data released last month, which tracks up to May of this year,” Balakrishnan reports. “With $20.1 billion in short-term Treasury securities and $31.35 billion in long-term marketable Treasury securities, Apple still falls far below countries like China and Japan, which hold over a trillion dollars in U.S. government debt each — which has caused considerable hand-wringing in Washington.”

Balakrishnan reports, “Still, Apple is way above other big companies like Amazon, which owns less than $5 billion in U.S. government or agency securities combined, according to regulatory filings.”

The full list of the top 25 major foreign holders of U.S. Treasury securities and Apple here.