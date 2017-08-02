“A mockup of the iPhone 8 that BGR.com said it obtained is ’99 percent the phone,’ the founder and editor-in-chief of Boy Genius Report told CNBC on Wednesday,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for CNBC. “‘Those pictures, while they’re not the real phone — they’re based on designs and molds and engineering samples — I would say that’s 99 percent the phone. It always looks better than it does in those crappy molds and dummies. But I think that’s the phone,’ Jonathan Geller said on ‘Squawk Box.'”

“BGR published photos of the presumed iPhone 8 mockup provided by a third-party case maker. BGR said the dummy phone confirmed several months of reports on details of what Apple’s next phone would include such as glass on the front and back and stainless steel edges,” Lovelace Jr. reports. “While the dummy isn’t meant to be an iPhone clone, BRG said, it still gives consumers an idea of what to expect from Apple’s next highly anticipated iPhone 8.”



Read more in the full article here.