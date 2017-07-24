“Apple introduces two new abbreviations for its users at the WWDC event: HEVC for video and HEIF for images,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “These two forms promise to reduce file sizes by as much as 40 to 50 percent while preserving the same quality. However, only iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra can currently read such formats.”

“Based on its developer documents and video presentations from WWDC, it’s clear [Apple] have designed everything around the notion of graceful degradation,” Fleishman writes. “That concept means that when the optimum approach fails, a system tries less and less optimum approaches until it reaches compatibility.”

“The new OSes will store everything they capture in the new formats by default, and allow developers to wire in the same frameworks to allow third-party apps to do the same,” Fleishman writes. “When… sharing an image to another app or emailing a video to someone, iOS and macOS’s media software will determine whether or not the receiving part of that equation can reliably play the more compact format. If not, it will deliver up a compatible option.”

