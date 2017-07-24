“Based on its developer documents and video presentations from WWDC, it’s clear [Apple] have designed everything around the notion of graceful degradation,” Fleishman writes. “That concept means that when the optimum approach fails, a system tries less and less optimum approaches until it reaches compatibility.”
“The new OSes will store everything they capture in the new formats by default, and allow developers to wire in the same frameworks to allow third-party apps to do the same,” Fleishman writes. “When… sharing an image to another app or emailing a video to someone, iOS and macOS’s media software will determine whether or not the receiving part of that equation can reliably play the more compact format. If not, it will deliver up a compatible option.”
MacDailyNews Take: While we expect this to work smoothly, there are still a lot of questions about how it will actually work in practice, how iCloud syncing will work, does this presage an actual 4K Apple TV (it’d better!), etc.
