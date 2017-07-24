“With Apple Pay at JCPenney, we’re able to offer a faster, more seamless check out process by allowing our customers to pay for their purchases by simply holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a point-of-sale terminal, rather than inserting a chip card,” said Therace Risch, chief information officer for JCPenney, in a statement. “And with the added convenience of our credit card as a payment option via Apple Pay, we’re giving customers another compelling reason to join our credit card and loyalty programs.”
In store, Apple Pay works with iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and Apple Watch. JCPenney point-of-sale registers now process all Apple Pay supported credit and debit bank cards, including the company’s credit card and co-branded Mastercard, both issued by Synchrony Bank and available to use with Apple Pay. Customers simply add their JCPenney credit card as a payment option to Apple Pay using the Wallet or Apple Watch app on their iPhone. Plus, coming soon, customers with the JCPenney app on iPhone and iPad will have the option to complete their purchases using Apple Pay.
“We’re always looking for new ways to leverage innovative technology solutions to deliver convenient and secure mobile payments for our retail partners,” said Carol Juel, executive vice president and chief information officer, Synchrony Financial, in a statement. “With the JCPenney credit card and the JCPenney Mastercard now ready to use with Apple Pay, the customer experience is taken to a whole new level.”
When customers add a payment card to Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are neither stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the secure element on the Apple device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
Source: J. C. Penney Company, Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: After a long, long period of testing, here’s a stellar case of better late than never! (Apple Pay was supposed to roll out at JCPenney stores nationwide in spring 2016.)
Regardless, congrats, JCPenney customers!
