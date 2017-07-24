“Apple’s macOS High Sierra is due out in a couple of months, and beta versions, both to the public and for developers, have been circulating for a while,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “We’re up to the third version of this beta software, and we can now see many of the more obvious improvements in the operating system, and in specific apps.”

“Photos is one app that is getting an overhaul. The sidebar that lets you browse your library has been updated to include sections, as in iTunes,” McElhearn writes. “The more visible changes in the Photos app are apparent when you edit a photo. The interface has been rearranged, with three tabs at the top of the window: Adjust, for editing tools, Filters, to apply preset filters, and Crop, to trim your photos. You can access these three tabs quickly with keyboard shortcuts: Command-1, Command-2, and Command-3.”

“If you’re a casual photo shooter or a more serious shutterbug, you’ll find that Photos for High Sierra improves a lot of the app’s features and interface,” McElhearn writes. “These changes show that Apple is trying to bring Photos up a notch toward what Aperture used to be, while retaining the simplicity of the app for users who don’t need those extended features.”

