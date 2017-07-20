“A funny thing happened to the Mac mini last week. The single Mac model that’s the most long in the tooth surpassed 1,000 days without an update,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “But this shouldn’t be too surprising to Mac mini fans: that update, in October 2014, was 723 days after the previous Mac mini update, in October 2012. The quad-core Mac mini released in 2012 (and discontinued in 2014) still stands as the fastest Mac mini ever made, since the 2014 models maxed out at two processor cores.”

“I don’t think the Mac mini is going away,” Snell writes. “I suspect that at some point we will see a new model based on an updated Intel chipset and supporting Apple’s latest connection technologies — and that model will probably also sit without an update for a few years. This seems to be the Mac mini’s lot in life.”

“I suppose it’s possible that Apple will release a new Mac mini one day in a version of its familiar aluminum enclosure, the same general look it’s had since it was first released in 2005,” Snell writes. “But once I got a look at an Intel NUC (short for Next Unit of Computing), my belief in a next-generation Mac mini got a lot stronger.”



