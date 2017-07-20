Users can now add classic Disney and Pixar characters to their videos. Clips 1.1 features animated overlays of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck. The app also includes characters from Pixar’s Toy Story and Inside Out, so users can choose to star with Woody or Jessie, or show their emotions with Joy, Fear and others. To complement the collection of characters, new Disney-designed posters can be added to videos as playful title cards to help tell a story.
Clips also adds 10 new Apple-designed overlays and 12 posters that feature dramatic graphics, beautifully rendered backgrounds and customizable animated text. From glistening water to slow motion billowing smoke and 3-D pop-up art, the new poster designs bring more versatility to iOS video creation.
Clips is included on all new iOS devices, and also available as a free download from the App Store. Clips 1.1 is available today as a free update on the App Store for all users.
More info about and download link for Clips via Apple’s App Store here.
