“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple titled ‘Learning Device Interaction Rules,'” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“The invention was acquired,” Purcher reports. “The inventors of today’s Apple patent are the same as those listed on the 2006 granted patent with BellSouth IP being the assignee, not Apple.”

“The patent covers a smart home environment being controlled by a single handheld device that learns new functions over time to control various in-home devices from a TV to an oven, microwave and so forth,” Purcher reports. “It’s unknown if Apple acquired the patent for a particular technology to use with HomeKit or a future smart TV – or to simply stave off a potential patent infringement lawsuit.”

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like a patent Apple might want to hold for future versions of their Home app (machine learning) for iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.

