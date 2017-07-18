“Customs officials in Shenzhen, China have arrested a woman with 102 iPhones stuffed into her clothing,” Brian Ashcraft reports for Kotaku. “Shenzhen borders Hong Kong, and, over the years, customs officials have arrested all sorts of smugglers.”

“According to XMNN, customs officials recently stopped a woman after noticing that the way her body bulge[s] appeared strange,” Ashcraft reports. “The officials searched her, discovering she was allegedly smuggling 102 iPhones of various models as well as 15 luxury wrist watches.”



Ashcraft reports, “The total weight of her haul was over 44 pounds.”

Read more in the full article here.