“According to XMNN, customs officials recently stopped a woman after noticing that the way her body bulge[s] appeared strange,” Ashcraft reports. “The officials searched her, discovering she was allegedly smuggling 102 iPhones of various models as well as 15 luxury wrist watches.”
Ashcraft reports, “The total weight of her haul was over 44 pounds.”
MacDailyNews Take: That’s a decent workout.
Bottom line: There’s only one smartphone worth smuggling.
