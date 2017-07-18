“Today’s update brings three new Drummers able to play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin, and the new Drummer loops can be added to songs and customized with performance controls,” Clover reports.
“Apple has also improved the responsiveness of the graphical user interface, introduced an automatic time align feature for improved morphing in Alchemy, and debuted new tools for fine tuning the pitch of an audio region,” Clover reports. “Apple has also updated Logic Pro X companion app MainStage 3 with stability and performance improvements.”
Read more, including the complete What’s New, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Both apps are available via Apple’s Mac App Store.
Logic Pro X costs $199.99. MainStage 3 is $29.99