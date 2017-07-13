“If you want the fastest possible web browsing experience on Mac, don’t sway from Safari,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “Apple promises that Safari 11, which will debut in macOS High Sierra this fall, is ‘the world’s fastest desktop browser.’ And tests show that it does not disappoint.”

“Even in beta form, Safari 11 outpaces every single one of its rivals — including Chrome, Firefox, and Opera — in a series of benchmark tests,” Bell writes. “Macworld put it through its paces in eight benchmark tests, measuring things like speed, graphics performance, and JavaScript and HTML5 processing, to see if Apple’s promise really holds up.”

“Safari 11 really is the world’s fastest desktop browser,” Bell reports. “And we expect performance to be even greater when Apple irons out the kinks and makes it available to the public in macOS High Sierra later this year.”

Read more in the full article here.