“It might seem like summer has just begun, but Apple is already thinking of the fall,” Michael Simon reports for Macworld. “And nothing says September like a back-to-school promotion.”

“This year, lucky students starting the school year off with a new Mac or iPad can score a pair of shiny new Bluetooth headphones in any color they’d like,” Simon reports. “The promotion is essentially the same as last year’s with one notable exception: The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are excluded.”

Simon reports, “Savings come off at the point of sale and don’t require a mail-in rebate like previous years.”

