“This year, lucky students starting the school year off with a new Mac or iPad can score a pair of shiny new Bluetooth headphones in any color they’d like,” Simon reports. “The promotion is essentially the same as last year’s with one notable exception: The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are excluded.”
Simon reports, “Savings come off at the point of sale and don’t require a mail-in rebate like previous years.”
MacDailyNews Take: Here are the details:
QUALIFIED PURCHASERS: Those eligible for this promotion include faculty, staff, students, and parents as follows (each a “Qualified Purchaser”):
• K-12 – Any employee of a public or private K-12 institution in the Qualified Country is eligible, including homeschool teachers. In addition, school board members who are currently serving as elected or appointed members are eligible. PTA or PTO executives currently serving as elected or appointed officers are eligible.
• Higher Education – Faculty and staff of Higher Education institutions in the Qualified Country and students attending or accepted into a Higher Education institution in the United States are eligible to purchase. Purchases from the Apple Store for Education Individuals are not for institutional purchase or resale.
• Higher Education Parents – Parents purchasing on behalf of their child, who is a student currently attending or accepted into a public or private Higher Education institution in the Qualified Country, are eligible to purchase.