“One patent that stands out in this group is granted patent 9,699,546 which marks Apple’s third patent win regarding future AirPods with biometric sensors built-in this year alone,” Purcher reports. “Apple was also granted a few key design patents covering the iPhone 6 and Beats headphones.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s patent application lists “heart rate sensor, a GSR (galvanic skin response) sensor, an electrocardiogram (EKG) sensor, an impedance cardiography (ICG) sensor and a temperature sensor” as a group of biometric sensors for earbuds.