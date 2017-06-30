“I’ve owned every single iteration of the iPad since its release in 2010. That includes, most recently, the 12.9” iPad Pro and its smaller sibling, the 9.7″ iPad Pro,” M.G. Siegler writes for 500ish Words. “To that end, I get asked quite often which I prefer. The answer has always been fairly clear in my head, but with caveats: the bigger screen is nice for some things, like watching video (obviously), but for most things, I find that screen almost comically large. And yet, the larger iPad was also faster…”

So when pressed, my answer was that for most people, the 9.7″ iPad was probably the one to get,” Siegler writes. “With the latest iterations of the iPad Pro, I think the answer is now much more clear: the new 10.5″ variety is the one to get.”

“The screen size gap has been closed a bit. The speed gap has been completely erased. The 10.5″ iPad Pro is absolutely amazing,” Siegler writes. “Yes, the 10.5″ variety is above and beyond better. Even before iOS 11.”

