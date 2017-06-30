So when pressed, my answer was that for most people, the 9.7″ iPad was probably the one to get,” Siegler writes. “With the latest iterations of the iPad Pro, I think the answer is now much more clear: the new 10.5″ variety is the one to get.”
“The screen size gap has been closed a bit. The speed gap has been completely erased. The 10.5″ iPad Pro is absolutely amazing,” Siegler writes. “Yes, the 10.5″ variety is above and beyond better. Even before iOS 11.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With iOS 10, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a great multi-touch personal computer. With iOS 11, it’ll become – at no extra charge – insanely great!