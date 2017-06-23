“Put this one in the ‘You can do that, but why would you want to do that?’ file: Tesla is talking to the music industry about creating its own streaming music service,” Peter Kafka and Johana Bhuiyan report for Recode.

“Music industry sources say the carmaker has had talks with all of the major labels about licensing a proprietary music service that would come bundled with its cars, which already come equipped with a high-tech dashboard and internet connectivity,” Kafka and Bhuiyan report. “Why doesn’t Tesla simply integrate existing services, like Spotify or Apple Music, into all of its cars from the start — especially since Tesla already does a deal with Spotify for Teslas sold outside the U.S.?”

