“McAfee tells us that the growth in Mac malware seen last year has continued into this year, growing 53% in the first quarter alone,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “The total number of instances of malware detected has reached over 700,000.”

“As before, though, the headline number isn’t as alarming as it might appear,” Lovejoy reports. “First, the company is measuring instances rather than apps. If it detects one piece of malware on ten thousand Macs, that is recorded as 10,000 instances.”

“Second, McAfee again notes that the number has been boosted by ‘a glut of adware,'” Lovejoy reports. “Finally, the instances of Mac malware detected amounted to just 1% of that found on Windows machines, where the total hit almost 700 million. ”

Read more in the full article here.