“The man suspected of opening fire on Republican members of the congressional baseball team early Wednesday morning was distraught over the election of President Trump and traveled to Washington in recent weeks to protest, his brother said on Wednesday,” Nicholas Fandos reports for The New York Times. “The suspect, James Thomas Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill., died in a Washington hospital after a shootout with the police.”

Hodgkinson showered the field with bullets that struck five people, including Steve Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives.

“‘I know he wasn’t happy with the way things were going, the election results and stuff,’ his brother, Michael Hodgkinson, said in a telephone interview shortly after he received the news on Wednesday,” Fandos reports. “Social media accounts that appear to be affiliated with Mr. Hodgkinson show a man deeply connected to liberal politics and distrustful of Republican-controlled Washington. In posts, he rails against Republicans, lavishes praise upon Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the one-time presidential candidate, and shows a deep engagement with churn of news coming out of Washington.”

“Mr. Hodgkinson’s Facebook page was filled with references to Mr. Sanders, who lost the Democratic primary nomination to Hillary Clinton but has remained active in calling for Democrats to endorse more progressive policies,” Fandos reports. “In late March, the sheriff responded to a report of man firing dozens of shots near Mr. Hodgkinson’s home. When authorities arrived, they found Mr. Hodgkinson and advised him not to shoot in the area. An incident report indicates that he presented a valid firearms owner identification card.”

Appel CEO Tim Cook responded to the shooting via Twitter:

Saddened by the terrifying events in Virginia. Our prayers are with all those affected. Such violence has no place in America – or anywhere. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 14, 2017



