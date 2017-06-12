Pepe the Frog is persona non grata at Apple,” Mary Papenfuss reports for The Huiffington Post. “The cartoon stoner amphibian, adopted as a mascot by the alt-right, is not so much deplorable as he is ‘objectionable’ by Apple standards, and the company has rejected a new game app featuring Pepe.”

“‘Pepe Scream,’ developed by Spirit Realm Games, is a kind of ‘Flappy Bird’ game in which users control Pepe by screaming into the phone,” Papenfuss reports. “The game doesn’t appear to be an issue — only the use of Pepe.”

“Another game featuring Pepe, ‘Build The Wall: The Game,’ was rejected by Apple in October,” Papenfuss reports. “But Pepe still lives. And though ‘Pepe Scream’ has been rejected by Apple, the game is available on Google Play. Spirit Realm told Motherboard that it’s considering dropping Pepe for another character so the game won’t be rejected by Apple.”

