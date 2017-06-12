“‘Pepe Scream,’ developed by Spirit Realm Games, is a kind of ‘Flappy Bird’ game in which users control Pepe by screaming into the phone,” Papenfuss reports. “The game doesn’t appear to be an issue — only the use of Pepe.”
“Another game featuring Pepe, ‘Build The Wall: The Game,’ was rejected by Apple in October,” Papenfuss reports. “But Pepe still lives. And though ‘Pepe Scream’ has been rejected by Apple, the game is available on Google Play. Spirit Realm told Motherboard that it’s considering dropping Pepe for another character so the game won’t be rejected by Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: Pepe the Frog is viverra amphibian non grata at Apple.
MacDailyNews Note: On September 27, 2016, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) classified Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character used by haters on social media to suggest racist, anti-Semitic or other bigoted notions, as a hate symbol.
