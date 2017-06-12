“The Control Center, that panel full of easily-accessed buttons and tools you see when you swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone screen, will also get an overhaul in the new update. Soon all the controls will be located on one colorful, widget-filled page,” Stack writes. “The Control Center will be customizable, so you can add as many (or as few) widgets as you like, including quick access to your camera, calculator or Apple TV.”
“Siri, Apple’s personal assistant program, will get an overhaul too,” Stack writes. “The biggest changes for Siri will be under the hood, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Here is what that means: Apple says Siri will learn so much from you that it will be able to anticipate your needs and make suggestions before you even ask for them.”
MacDailyNews Take: Also in iOS 11 (at least in the current beta) on iPhone, Multi-Touch Drag and Drop works within apps (as opposed to across apps as on the iPad, thanks to Apple’s tablets’ much larger displays as their split-screen and multi-app features) and the new new Files app will deliver a Finder-like experience to Apple’s smartphones, too.