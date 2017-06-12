“After Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference last week, everyone was talking about new hardware,” Liam Stack writes for The New York Times. “The company also announced an update to its mobile operating system — the one that powers the millions of iPhones and iPads that have become a common part of everyday life for many people. Apple will roll out iOS 11 this fall, with a host of new features.”

“The Control Center, that panel full of easily-accessed buttons and tools you see when you swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone screen, will also get an overhaul in the new update. Soon all the controls will be located on one colorful, widget-filled page,” Stack writes. “The Control Center will be customizable, so you can add as many (or as few) widgets as you like, including quick access to your camera, calculator or Apple TV.”

“Siri, Apple’s personal assistant program, will get an overhaul too,” Stack writes. “The biggest changes for Siri will be under the hood, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Here is what that means: Apple says Siri will learn so much from you that it will be able to anticipate your needs and make suggestions before you even ask for them.”

Much more in the full article here.