Sellers writes, “This is the moment many have been waiting for and signals a fundamental change in the industry and for consumers, according to Paula Hunter, executive director of the NFC Forum.”
Think explosion in Internet-of-things, retail, public transport, automotive smartphone use cases for consumers. — Paula Hunter
“NFC could open up more ways for iOS apps to communicate with connected devices and iPhones could also replace NFC-based keycards or transit passes like London’s Oyster card and the Bay Area’s Clipper card,” Andrew Dalton writes for Engadget. “In theory, Core NFC could also enable functions like tap-to-pair Bluetooth speakers — something Android users have been enjoying for awhile now — but it’s possible Apple could block such features to keep the ‘magic’ pairing experience limited to AirPods and other devices with its proprietary W1 chip.”
MacDailyNews Take: We expect that Apple thought long and hard about how to maintain users’ privacy with the addition of NFC tag support in iOS.