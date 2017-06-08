“Apple has broken away from the soldered mold by allowing RAM to be upgraded and CPUs to be tinkered with by users in the new iMac range,” Charlie Osborne reports for ZDNet. “In the company’s latest teardown, iFixit discovered the 21.5-inch iMac with 4K display has both removable RAM and a modular CPU.”

“While the upgrade was anticipated and confirmed by Apple earlier in the year, in the words of iFixit, ‘Hell hath — indeed — frozen over’ with the inclusion of components which are possible to upgrade by do-it-yourselfers,” Osborne reports. “It’s not necessarily an easy job to upgrade, but it is now possible. With some time and effort, you could at least double the base 8GB memory of the model without forking out an extra thousand dollars or so for the same performance.”

“iFixit found that the CPU is modular and lifts right off with the heat sink, revealing a standard LGA 1151 CPU socket,” Osborne reports. “While it is not easy to get to — placed on the backside of the logic board and behind many other components, as well as a glued-down pane of glass — it is now possible to change the CPU without a reflow station which requires de-soldering and re-soldering of circuit board components.”

