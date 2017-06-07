“But slowly and surely, the little machine is becoming a more well-rounded and capable device. And this latest version is some nice refinements to the system. Perhaps most importantly, the company has addressed one of the biggest complaints with last couple of models — that flat, under-responsive keyboard,” Heater reports. “The company has added the same butterfly switches you’ll find on the new MacBook Pro, so it no longer feels like typing on a flat piece surface… The difference is clear almost immediately.”
“Looks-wise, the system is indistinguishable from its predecessor, which is mostly a good thing. The standard MacBook is probably the best looking laptop on the market and perfectly portable,” Heater reports. “Running the standard Geekbench benchmark, I got a sizable boost over last year’s model, so overall things should be much smoother.”
MacDailyNews Take: These’ll be our road Macs (loaded: 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7, 16GB 1866MHz LPDDR3 memory, 512GB SSD storage, Intel HD Graphics 615) if we don’t make the move to iPad Pro for everything on the road (as soon as iOS 11 is a stable release since we believe that Multi-Touch Drag and Drop plus Apple’s new Files app will now make such a move feasible for us).
As stated previously, our goal is always as small and as lightweight as possible on the go (which is why we’re still rocking our beloved 11-inch MacBook Airs), so getting to the point of just carrying an iPad Pro would be the ultimate solution for us.