“Apple on Monday updated its MacBook and MacBook Pro lineups with Intel Kaby Lake processors, while giving the MacBook Air a minor speed boost,” Mikey Campbell writes for AppleInsider. “All MacBook models, from the 13-inch MacBook Air to the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, receive processor upgrades to keep their performance in line with the competition.”

“Starting at the top, Apple is giving the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar the Intel Kaby Lake treatment. The high-end laptop is now available with seventh-generation Core i7 processors that range from 2.8GHz quad-core to 3.1GHz quad-core variants,” Campbell writes. “Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar also gets Kaby Lake chips with dual core i5 options clocked at 3.1GHz and 3.3GHz. The series maxes out with a 3.5GHz dual core i7 chip with Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz.”

“The 12-inch MacBook also sees processor upgrades starting with a 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 CPU, while a higher tier version is configurable up to a 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor,” Campbell writes. “Finally, the long-in-the-tooth 13-inch MacBook Air receives a faster 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, which can be upgraded to a 2.2GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 chip.”

“All in all, Apple’s MacBook updates are minor at best, keeping the laptop family within striking distance of comparable Windows notebooks,” Campbell writes. “For now, it seems Apple is content to maintain the status quo as it readies a major revamp speculated to arrive in 2018.”

