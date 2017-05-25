“Apple will officially open its retail store in Singapore on May 27, marking its first outlet in Southeast Asia and touted to be the first in the city-state to operate fully on solar power,” Eileen Yu reports for ZDNet.

“Located along Singapore’s Orchard Road shopping strip, the new two-storey retail space featured a glass facade — spanning 36.57 metres long and comprising glass panels each 14 metres high — as well as a 7.62-metres long canopy to provide shelter from the city-state’s tropical climate,” Yu reports. “The store also was flanked by two curved Castania stone staircases, which design was inspired from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.”



“The Orchard Road site [will] join Apple’s global network of almost 500 stores worldwide,” Yu reports. “Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president of retail, said: ‘We view our stores as a modern-day town square, where visitors come to shop, be inspired, learn, or connect with others in their community.'”

