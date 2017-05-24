“Steve Jobs, who died on October 5, 2011, aged 56, was the visionary co-founder, and later chief executive, of Apple, makers of the Macintosh computer, the iMac, the iPod, iPad, and iPhone, and the man behind the astonishing success of the computer animation firm Pixar, makers of Toy Story and Finding Nemo; in consequence he did more to determine what films we watch, how we listen to music, and how we work and play than any other person on the planet,” The Telegraph reports.

“Jobs never designed a computer in his life, but it was because of him that Apple products, even when they do largely what other products do, are perceived to be different and infinitely more cool,” The Telegraph reports. “The Macintosh introduced the world to the computer mouse; the iPod became famous for its click wheel, and the iPhone for its ‘user-interface’ – a sophisticated touch-screen that responds to the flick of a finger.”

“One senior executive admitted that before heading into a meeting with Jobs, she embraced the mindset of a bullfighter entering the ring: ‘I pretend I’m already dead,'” The Telegraph reports. “Yet members of Jobs’s inner circle, many of whom came with him from Next, found working with him an exhilarating experience.”

