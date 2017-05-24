“Thinking about ditching Verizon? T-Mobile has a new promotion, dubbed #GetOutoftheRed, that makes it easy for Verizon customers to switch and keep their current phone,” Angela Moscaritolo reports for PC Magazine.

“‘For a limited time, millions of Verizon customers can switch, keep their phone and we’ll even pay it off,’ T-Mobile says,” Moscaritolo reports. “The offer will be available starting May 31 for Verizon customers with an iPhone 6s or newer or Google Pixel.”

“As part of the deal, you’ll need to pay T-Mobile $15 a month to insure your current handset,” Moscaritolo reports. “But the carrier will otherwise pay off ‘whatever they owe Verizon,’ T-Mobile says.”



