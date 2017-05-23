Apple’s WWDC 2017 “will be held on Monday, June 5th at 10 AM Pacific this year,” Alexander Fox writes for Apple Gazette. “Following the keynote, there will press events, developer-specific workshops and demos for new features through June 9th.”

“Apple always releases a preview of the newest version of iOS to coincide with WWDC, and this should be no different. Among our WWDC predictions, we expect UI updates and expanded functionality for Apple extensions,” Fox writes. “Other sources have suggested that iOS 11 will include major updates for the iPad. This could include expanded functionality for the well-designed but criminally-underused Pencil.”

“Our biggest WWDC prediction is updates to the MacBook Pro line, indicating an out-of-cycle spec bump. Since last year, we’ve heard that the MacBook Pro line would be getting updated to Intel’s newest Kaby Lake processors in 2017. Now, it looks like that’s finally set to happen,” Fox writes. “The 12-inch MacBook could also see similar upgrades, with an internal spec bump to support Kaby Lake.”

