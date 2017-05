“Since launching in June 2015, Apple Music has offered a free three-month trial in the United States and over 100 other countries around the world,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“According to Apple’s website, however, the trial now costs 99 cents in Australia, 0,99 € in Spain, and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland,” Rossignol reports. “Based on our spot check, the trial remains free in all other countries where Apple Music is available.”

Rossignol reports, “Apple Music rival Spotify’s three-month trial also costs 99 cents in Australia, 0,99 € in Spain, and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland.”

