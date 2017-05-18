“Airfoil for Mac 5.6 is a free update, available immediately by selecting ‘Check for Update’ from the Airfoil menu,” Kafasis writes. “We strongly encourage all users to move up to Airfoil 5.6 immediately.”
Airfoil for Mac lets you stream any audio from your Mac all around your network. Send music services like Spotify or web-based audio like Pandora wirelessly to all sorts of devices, including the Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Bluetooth speakers. You can even send to iOS devices and other computers. Any audio on your Mac can now be heard throughout your house.
MacDailyNews Take: Airfoil users, rejoice!