When it comes to wearable gaming apps, many Apple Watch users so far have been pretty underwhelmed Well, that’s all changed, because developer Sydvesti has just released what could be the most interesting, challenging and creative Apple Watch game to date: Mount Burnmore

Available to download at no cost, Mount Burnmore is a phenomenally unique game that transforms each player’s active energy (i.e. their calories burned as registered by their Apple Watch Activity App) into game energy, which is then used to rotate blocks that clear a route to the top of a mountain.

Players can compete against others in ongoing flag challenges, which unlocks new mountains to climb. There are also daily challenges to win useful game items — like a pickaxe to smash away blocks, energy boosts, and more — and the app features Game Center integration.

“What people around the world love most about Mount Burnmore, is that it’s an enjoyable and challenging way to get fit, and tap into remarkable potential of wearable technology through gamification,” commented Olli Kallakivi of Sydvesti in a statement. “People can strive and improve their own performance and score, or they can compete against other players around the world through daily challenges and the leaderboard. It’s simple to understand, fun to play, and a great way to appreciate and exploit what the amazing Apple Watch can truly do.”

Mount Burnmore, the phenomenal new puzzle game for Apple Watch that transforms calories burned into game energy, is available from the App Store here.

Source: Sydvesti